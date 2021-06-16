Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor over engine revving

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A man in southwestern Washington is accused of murder after investigators say he confronted his neighbor about noise created by revving an engine.

The victim was identified in court records as 39-year-old Timothy A. Thomas, the Columbian reported.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies say Thomas was shot multiple times Tuesday in Battle Ground and died at the scene.

Presley Mileck, 50, appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree murder. Judge Daniel Stahnke set Mileck’s bail at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known if Mileck has a lawyer.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Mileck’s wife, Jocelyn Mileck, called 911 shortly after 2:30 p.m. to report that their neighbor was driving up and down their rural street revving his vehicle’s engine.

While on the phone, Jocelyn Mileck said she heard her husband yelling at the neighbor and then heard gunshots. Her husband returned home “distraught and inconsolable,” she said, with a gun in his hand, the affidavit states.

Jocelyn Mileck said she tried to calm him down, but he would not respond and made suicidal statements, she said. Dispatchers told her to meet deputies outside, court records say.

Deputies responded and while waiting for backup to arrive, they were approached by a neighbor who said one of their sons was missing. Deputies went to the neighbor’s house and found Thomas lying unresponsive on the ground, according to the affidavit.

During the law enforcement response, Presley Mileck called his wife, and at one point, spoke with a deputy and agreed to surrender. He walked outside and was arrested, court records say.

As investigators attempted to interview Mileck, he said, “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I don’t know if I need an attorney or not,” according to documents. He subsequently requested an attorney and refused to be interviewed, the affidavit states.