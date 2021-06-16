Reader photo: All in the family
UPDATED: Wed., June 16, 2021
Gavin Rolwes, an eighth-grade student at the Institute of Science and Technology at North Central High School, took this photo of a Say’s phoebe while hiking around Slavin Pond in May with his grandfather and fellow nature photographer Jerry Rolwes.
“Gavin is very much a regional outdoorsman, middle school baseball player, hiker, camper, birder, fisherman and developing wildlife photographer,” Jerry Rolwes said in an email. “I have now worked with him for 18 months in photography and he is getting quite good at what he does with my camera gear. Honestly, he is a better birder than I am.”
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.