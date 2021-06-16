The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: All in the family

UPDATED: Wed., June 16, 2021

(Courtesy Gavin Rolwes)

Gavin Rolwes, an eighth-grade student at the Institute of Science and Technology at North Central High School, took this photo of a Say’s phoebe while hiking around Slavin Pond in May with his grandfather and fellow nature photographer Jerry Rolwes.

“Gavin is very much a regional outdoorsman, middle school baseball player, hiker, camper, birder, fisherman and developing wildlife photographer,” Jerry Rolwes said in an email. “I have now worked with him for 18 months in photography and he is getting quite good at what he does with my camera gear. Honestly, he is a better birder than I am.”

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

