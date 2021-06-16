Record set in Costco benefit for children’s hospital

A Costco fundraiser in May posted a banner year regionally to benefit Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

Customers across Eastern Washington donated a record $323,131 toward local kids receiving hospital care and support for their families. This is up 52% over the prior year and a record for the local May fundraising campaign.

The grand total also will grow by the end of the summer when Costco makes its final corporate donation.

“But this initial number really showcases the generosity of our community and support for these families,” said Ariana Lake, a Providence Sacred Heart spokeswoman.

Last year, Costco customers in Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, Clarkston and Wenatchee donated more than $280,000. Since 1988, the retailer’s regional customers have given more than $2.6 million.

Locally, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign supported by Costco customers has paid toward needs such as the children’s hospital’s life support equipment and NICU NicView cameras. It’s also supported family CPR classes and family convenience bags with toiletries.