Spokane marijuana retailers will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics later this month as part of Washington’s ‘Joints for Jabs’ program

A Spokane vaccination clinic catering to cannabis customers will be held later this week at Apex Cannabis in downtown Spokane.

The retailer will be offering free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots at its location on Division Street on Thursday and Friday. Vaccination recipients will be allowed to pick out a free pre-roll marijuana cigarette of their choice as part of the state’s “Joints for Jabs” initiative announced by Gov. Jay Inslee last month.

“The goal is vaccination. The incentive is cannabis,” said Stacey Peterson, founder and licensee holder for Apex.

The clinic is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 1325 N. Division St. Those wishing to receive the vaccine must be 21 and older and present valid identification.

Peterson is urging those planning to get their shot to preregister at apexcannabis.com/jointsforjabs. Those who do will receive a 25% discount on any purchases, in addition to the free joint. Walk-ins are welcome, and will receive a 15% discount, in addition to the free joint.

Apex is partnering with a local private vaccine clinic to administer the shots. Those receiving the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be able to schedule a second shot, when they can also get a second free joint, per the rules laid out by the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The program is currently set to expire July 12, and at least one other area retailer, Cannabis & Glass, is planning to hold free clinics next week.

“They’re looking for success, too,” Peterson said of the LCB and Health Department. “I believe that we will talk with them about extending it, if there’s demand and it makes sense.”

The Spokane Regional Health District is not providing the vaccines over continued concern about federal funding and the district’s marijuana use education campaign “Weed to Know,” which pushes to discourage underage use of the drug.

“We support any activity to promote vaccination at this point, but it is a conflict of interest with our marijuana use education programs,” said Kelli Hawkins, communications and public information manager for the district.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths since Monday.

There have been 655 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 50 people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

There are 27 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.