Two-horse race: Businessman wants to outbid Kalispel tribe for Spokane County raceway

Airway Heights' concerns

Airway Heights leaders say they want to see the racetrack bustling once again.

At the same time, they have concerns about the Kalispel tribe taking over the property.

There are two reasons for concern, officials say. First, the city wants the raceway to remain a raceway and not be converted to another use.

Second, the city wants the property to remain on the tax rolls.

If the track becomes popular once again, visitors will rely on city services — they'll drive on city roads and need city first responders if they get in accidents.

That will mean additional costs for Airway Heights. But the track wouldn’t help pay for those new costs, at least not through taxes. Most Kalispel tribal properties are not subject to property, admissions or sales taxes.

With those concerns in mind, the city sent the county commission a letter.

The letter asked that the county's sale to the tribe include caveats.

If the tribe buys the property, there should be a clause in the sale agreement that ensures the track continues to be used for racing, the city said.

The city also asked the county to add a condition to the sale preventing the property from becoming tribal trust land. That way, Airway Heights would be able to collect property taxes, admissions taxes and sales taxes on the raceway.

The city has not received property taxes on the land since it has been under county ownership, but the raceway is in city limits.

Airway Heights City Council also authorized city staff to put together an offer to buy the raceway with a private partner.

That partner was a mystery two weeks ago, but Lawrence said it was him.

Lawrence said in the end he and the city couldn't make the partnership work.

"They've led me to believe they don't have the funds," Lawrence said.

The city ultimately never made the county an offer for the facility.

Airway Heights also had a right of first refusal for a 28-acre parcel at the northwest edge of the raceway. That land does not include any of the three tracks. The city chose not to buy that $750,000 piece.

That 28-acre piece will now be part of the overall raceway sale and is included in both Lawrence’s $4.8 million offer and the Kalispel tribe’s $5.05 million offer.