Sports >  Outdoors

Video: I-90 wildlife crossing cameras capture big uptick in animal use near Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATED: Wed., June 16, 2021

Deer using the new Gold Creek undercrossing just east of Snoqualmie Pass May 30, 2015.  (Courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation)
Deer using the new Gold Creek undercrossing just east of Snoqualmie Pass May 30, 2015.  (Courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Camera’s at wildlife crossings over I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass have shown a big uptick in activity, according to a Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account.

In May, camera’s recorded more than 900 animals (up by 136 from May 2020) using the structures. Video and photos documented deer fawns and elk calves, among other species. 

Work on the I-90 wildlife crossings at Snoqualimie Pass connecting the north and south Cascades will continue. So far, one overcrossing and more than 20 undercrossings have been completed. Phase 2 of the project will include another over-crossing. That project is funded with a mix of federal and state money, which has already been allocated to the project.

The I-90 project was initially modeled after an underpass and overpass in Banff National Park, which crosses over the Trans-Canada Highway.

