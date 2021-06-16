Video: I-90 wildlife crossing cameras capture big uptick in animal use near Snoqualmie Pass

Camera’s at wildlife crossings over I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass have shown a big uptick in activity, according to a Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account.

In May, camera’s recorded more than 900 animals (up by 136 from May 2020) using the structures. Video and photos documented deer fawns and elk calves, among other species.

The I-90 wildlife crossings are bursting with activity. Last month, we recorded over 900 animals (up by 136 from May 2020) using the structures with many deer fawns and elk calves. pic.twitter.com/O9GJdAL2yA — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) June 16, 2021

Work on the I-90 wildlife crossings at Snoqualimie Pass connecting the north and south Cascades will continue. So far, one overcrossing and more than 20 undercrossings have been completed. Phase 2 of the project will include another over-crossing. That project is funded with a mix of federal and state money, which has already been allocated to the project.

The I-90 project was initially modeled after an underpass and overpass in Banff National Park, which crosses over the Trans-Canada Highway.