News >  Crime/Public Safety

West Central woman who won big at a casino died from meth overdose, medical examiner finds

UPDATED: Wed., June 16, 2021

Police say Jenny Jones, 46, was found dead in the apartment building on the left. Her death was ruled an accidental overdose, though police initially believed she may have been killed.  (Maggie Quinlan/The Spokesman-Review)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A West Central woman who was found dead in her home after winning a large jackpot died of a drug overdose, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

Jenny Jones, 46, told her mother she won big at the Northern Quest Casino before her phone went dead on Feb. 15. Two days later, when her mother and stepfather hadn’t heard from her, they stopped by her home at 1111 W. Sharpe Ave. only to find Jones dead inside, according to court documents.

When police arrived, Jones was face down in her living room with blood on her face and shirt, with a putty-type knife nearby on the floor, court documents say.

A neighbor told police that Jones had been having problems with a man they had seen around the building, according to court records. However, Jones’ family thought she may have had heart attack spurred by prior heart problems.

Ultimately, Jones’ cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity, the medical examiner said.

Her manner of death was accidental, they ruled. There were no criminal charges in the case, and police have closed their investigation.

