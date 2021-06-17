10 under $10: June 18-24 – ‘Indiana Jones,’ Juneteenth and ‘Who’s Your Daddy?’

1 Flashback Cinema: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” – Friday-Thursday, Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere, 12622 N. Division St.; Airway Heights, 10117 Highway 2. Celebrate Father’s Day with Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones and Sean Connery as his dad. Shows at 3:40 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday at both theaters, 12:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Wandermere. spokanemovies.com. Admission: $5

2 “Who’s Your Daddy?” Drag Show – 8-10 p.m. Friday, Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Dance and celebrate Pride month with a drag show hosted by Miss Nova Kaine. (208) 930-1514. Admission: $10

3 CDA4Pride Games and Social – 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Ramsey Park, 3525 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d’Alene. A family-friendly event to celebrate diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community. Featuring board games, yard games, prizes and more. Open to children of all ages and their families. (208) 352-3518 and nipridealliance.com. Admission: FREE

4 Pat Segadelli – 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Local author will be signing copies of the recently released “Gio & Banks: Scarcity, Choices and Tradeoffs,” a picture book that introduces children to the fundamental concepts of economics. (509) 315-9875 and wishingtreebookstore.com. Admission: FREE

5 Climate Science Saturdays – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Tribal Gathering Place, 350 N. Post St. Learn about global warming and its local impacts and initiatives from community partners. With activities and information about composting, the carbon cycle, food cycles and food waste, creek and river water testing and more. Presented by Eastern Washington Climate Science, Mobius Discovery Center, Riverfront Spokane and Eastern Washington University. (509) 625-6600 and my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane. Admission: FREE

6 Juneteenth at Spark Central – Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Juneteenth (also known as Freedom Day and Jubilee) is a celebration in the process of becoming a holiday in Washington state. Learn more and celebrate with Spark Central. There will be crafts and activities, media and pop culture views and reviews and a mini-poetry workshop. (509) 279-0299 and spark-central.org. Admission: FREE

7 Father’s Day Show and Shine Auto Show – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Wendle Motors, 9000 N. Division St. Wendle Ford hosts a Father’s Day show with Shine Auto Show and the Gents Auto Club in the dealership lot. Featuring classic cars and trucks, vintage roadsters and hot rods. Peanut butter donations for Second Harvest will be collected at the show. (509) 228-8221. Admission: FREE

8 Riverfront Moves: Solstice Yoga – 7-8 p.m. Sunday, the Pavilion, 547 N. Howard St. Bring your mat for an hour of Vinyasa flow. (509) 625-6600 and my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane. Admission: FREE

9 Music on Mondays Concert Series: Four Peace – 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. The first of the free summer concert series features North Idaho-based band Four Peace, an acoustic Americana band with overtones of bluegrass, 1960s , pop and folk rock. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. (208) 769-2315 and cdalibrary.org. Admission: FREE

10 Swing Set – 5:30-7:30 p.m., Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. Live music every Thursday at Arbor Crest’s Cliff House. This week’s show features Swing Set with pop and rock covers. arborcrest.com. Admission: $8