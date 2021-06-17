Arts Wrap: Opera America, Pavillion Park, Prichard Art Gallery and free movies

Opera America’s virtual road trip will include a chat with Inland Northwest Opera general director Dawn Wolski at 6 p.m. Monday. Wolski will join Opera America president and CEO Marc A. Scorca to discuss the origins and future of opera in the U.S. and the role Inland Northwest Opera plays in the greater landscape of American opera. For more information, go to inlandnwopera.com.

Summer events at Pavillion Park

Liberty Lake’s Pavillion Park will host films, plays and musical events between July 3 and Sept. 4. All shows begin “at dusk” in Pavillion Park unless otherwise noted.

The current lineup includes “The Croods: A New Age” on July 3; Fireworks on July 4; “Sonic the Hedgehog” at Orchard Park on July 16; “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” on July 17; “Onward” on July 24; “Toy Story 4” on July 30; “Frozen 2” on Aug. 7; “Avengers Endgame” on Aug. 14; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” on Aug. 20; “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Aug. 21; “Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22; “Abominable” on Aug. 27; the Liberty Lake Throwdown, all day at Orchard Park; and the Spokane Symphony at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Pavillion Park.

For more information, go to libertylakekiwanis.org and click on “Movies in the Park.”

Prichard Art Gallery’s ‘Mare Nostrum’

A collaborative exhibition by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, “Mare Nostrum” attempts to illustrate life on the coast of the Adriatic Sea. Italian-born Giuseppucci and Serbian-born Popovic grew up on opposing sides of the Adriatic, each bringing their own perspectives that “transcend political contrasts.”

“Although both artists are working from their personal histories and experiences, the poetic use of imagery allows the viewer to relate to the work and find their own meaning,” Prichard Art Gallery assistant director Sonja Foard said. “This work opens a space for us to contemplate our local connection to water resources and consider current political conversations.”

“Mare Nostrum” (“our sea”) will be displayed at Prichard Art Gallery (414/416 S. Main St., Moscow) through its closing reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. Popovic will attend the reception.

Combining photography and other assorted “found and formed” object d’art, the pair will “speak to … memories of childhood” on either side of the Adriatic where they lived “both near yet distanced” by politics.

The gallery’s summer hours are noon-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, go to prichardart.org.

Free summer movies at UI

The University of Idaho’s Department of Student Involvement, in conjunction with Administrative Operations and Auxiliary Services, has programmed a free summer film series of classics, action films and comedies set to begin Friday. All screenings will begin at 9 p.m. alternating between the Moscow Drive-In and “Screen on the Green.”

Moscow Drive-In screenings will include “The Goonies” on June 18; “Field of Dreams” on June 25; “Stand by Me” on July 9; “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on July 23; and “Grease” on Aug. 6.

Screen on the Green screenings will include “Raya and the Last Dragon” on July 1; “The War With Grandpa” on July 16; “Godzilla vs. Kong” on July 30; “In the Heights” on Aug. 13; “Knives Out” on Aug. 20; “Wonder Woman 1984” on Aug. 21; and “A Quiet Place Part II” on Aug. 26.

The Moscow Drive-In is located in parking lot 57, west of the Kibbie Dome and adjacent to the Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex. The entrance to lot 57 will only be accessible from Perimeter Drive due to construction.

“Screen on the Green” is located at Theophilus Tower Lawn, off Paradise Creek Street between Line Street and Stadium Drive in Moscow. Free public parking will be available in the Gold lot at Sixth and Rayburn streets.

For more information, visit uidaho.edu/summercinema and the Department of Student Involvement Facebook page.