Mariners to open all seating at T-Mobile Park on July 2 with Washington state on track to lift COVID-19 restrictions

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

If they open it up, will people come?

With the state of Washington on track to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on June 30, the Seattle Mariners announced Thursday that they will open up all seating for home games for the remainder of the season.

The reopening will begin with the July 2nd game against the Texas Rangers, the start of a nine-game homestand (July 2-11) before the All-Star break that also features the New York Yankees coming to Seattle for a midweek three-game series.

As part of this full reopening, the Mariners will have a “Grand Re-Opening Night” for that Friday night game, offering ticket deals and the first postgame fireworks show since the 2019 season.

Perhaps the biggest aspect of this reopening is that fans will no longer have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry into T-Mobile Park. Masks will not be required for fans, but the Mariners are recommending that unvaccinated fans wear them.

Also from the press release:

Tickets will be available for the remainder of the 2021 season. All tickets will be in a full capacity format. No socially distanced pods will be available.

No printed tickets will be available. All tickets will be digital in order to reduce contact and opportunities for cross contamination between fans and staff. Information about digital tickets is available at Mariners.com/DigitalTickets.

Following the guidelines set by the state and county, the Mariners had already opened up T-Mobile Park to allow ticket sales of more than 30,000 fans per game with vaccinated sections and social distancing pods for this current homestand.

But with the Mariners’ uneven play, school still in session and residual concerns about safety due to COVID-19, the first three games against the Twins have each drawn less than 10,000 fans.

This story will be updated.