Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Fri., June 18, 2021

Friday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2 ESPNU

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice NBC Sports

5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 NBC Sports

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3 ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Washington MLB

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN

7 p.m.: Utah at LA Clippers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles CBS Sports

Golf

7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC

6 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Vegas at Montreal USA

Horse racing

5:30 a.m.: Royal Ascot: Day 4 NBC Sports

Soccer, men

5:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Sweden vs. Slovakia ESPN

8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Croatia vs. Czech Republic ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: England vs. Scotland ESPN

2 p.m.: Copa América: Chile vs. Bolivia FS1

Swimming

3 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats NBC Sports

6 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC

Track and field

4 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds NBC Sports

7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC

Friday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

7 p.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM

Saturday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying ESPN2

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: NC State vs. Stanford ESPN

4 p.m.: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt ESPN

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Detroit at LA Angels FS1

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn (if necessary) TNT

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: Connecticut at Chicago CBS

Boxing

7 p.m.: Top Rank: Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas ESPN

Football, IFL

7 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Spokane KSKN

Golf

8 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC

Noon: LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders USA

Horse racing

6 a.m.: Royal Ascot NBC Sports

MMA

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims ESPN2

4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige ESPN2

Soccer, men, Euros 2021

5:30 a.m.: Hungary vs. France ESPN

8:30 a.m.: Portugal vs. Germany ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Spain vs. Poland ABC

Soccer, women

1 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at OL Reign CBS

Swimming

6 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 7 Finals NBC

Track and field

5 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 NBC Sports

7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 NBC

Saturday’s radio highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM

Sunday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: French Grand Prix ESPN

8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 NBC Sports

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Virginia vs. Tennessee ESPN2

4 p.m.: Texas vs. Mississippi State ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Utah, if necessary ABC

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia, if necessary TNT

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles ESPN

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic CBS

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Vegas at Montreal NBC Sports

Rugby

5 p.m.: Austin at Seattle Root

Soccer, men

8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Switzerland vs. Turkey ESPN

8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Italy vs. Wales ESPN2

11 a.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Spain vs. Poland ABC

Soccer, women

1 p.m.: NWSL: Portland at Kansas City CBS

Sunday’s radio highlights

Baseball, High-A West

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM

Events subject to change

