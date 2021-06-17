On the air
UPDATED: Fri., June 18, 2021
Friday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2 ESPNU
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice NBC Sports
5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 NBC Sports
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3 ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Washington MLB
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN
7 p.m.: Utah at LA Clippers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles CBS Sports
Golf
7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC
6 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Vegas at Montreal USA
Horse racing
5:30 a.m.: Royal Ascot: Day 4 NBC Sports
Soccer, men
5:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Sweden vs. Slovakia ESPN
8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Croatia vs. Czech Republic ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: England vs. Scotland ESPN
2 p.m.: Copa América: Chile vs. Bolivia FS1
Swimming
3 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats NBC Sports
6 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC
Track and field
4 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds NBC Sports
7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC
Friday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
7 p.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Saturday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying ESPN2
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: NC State vs. Stanford ESPN
4 p.m.: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt ESPN
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Detroit at LA Angels FS1
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn (if necessary) TNT
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: Connecticut at Chicago CBS
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas ESPN
Football, IFL
7 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Spokane KSKN
Golf
8 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC
Noon: LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders USA
Horse racing
6 a.m.: Royal Ascot NBC Sports
MMA
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims ESPN2
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige ESPN2
Soccer, men, Euros 2021
5:30 a.m.: Hungary vs. France ESPN
8:30 a.m.: Portugal vs. Germany ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Spain vs. Poland ABC
Soccer, women
1 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at OL Reign CBS
Swimming
6 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 7 Finals NBC
Track and field
5 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 NBC Sports
7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 NBC
Saturday’s radio highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Sunday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: French Grand Prix ESPN
8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 NBC Sports
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Virginia vs. Tennessee ESPN2
4 p.m.: Texas vs. Mississippi State ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Utah, if necessary ABC
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia, if necessary TNT
Basketball, WNBA
1 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles ESPN
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic CBS
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Vegas at Montreal NBC Sports
Rugby
5 p.m.: Austin at Seattle Root
Soccer, men
8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Switzerland vs. Turkey ESPN
8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Italy vs. Wales ESPN2
11 a.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Spain vs. Poland ABC
Soccer, women
1 p.m.: NWSL: Portland at Kansas City CBS
Sunday’s radio highlights
Baseball, High-A West
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Events subject to change
