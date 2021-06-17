Tri-City gets on board early, tops Spokane Indians 5-3
UPDATED: Thu., June 17, 2021
Carlos Herrera drove in two runs on three hits as Tri-City jumped on the Spokane Indians early en route to a 5-3 victory Thursday in Pasco.
Herrera opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double off Indians starter Trent Fennell (1-2). Fennell followed with a run-scoring wild pitch before Kyle Kasser’s single scored Herrrra to cap the three-run frame.
Spokane got a run back in the second after Jack Blomgren worked a bases-loaded walk with two outs. The Indians were unable to plate another run with the bases loaded against Dust Devils starter Davis Daniel.
Willie MacIver added a solo home run among three hits for Spokane (16-23). It was MacIver’s eighth of the season, second in the High-A West and two behind teammate Michael Toglia. Tri-City moved to 14-24.
The series resumes Friday at 7:05 p.m.
