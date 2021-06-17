West Plains blaze scorches 18 vehicles and 3 acres
UPDATED: Thu., June 17, 2021
From staff reports
Firefighters on the West Plains battled a fire that destroyed 18 vehicles Wednesday.
Crews from six firefighting agencies responded to the blaze that was reported by the property owner of a rural parcel northeast of Jacobs and Wood roads about 11:30 a.m., Spokane County Fire District 10 Chief Ken Johnson said.
By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread to multiple vehicles and brush, and resources had to divide their efforts between dousing vehicles, including recreational ones, and stopping the fire from spreading.
Efforts to stop the fire included use of a helicopter. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the residence on the property. The fire burned about 3 acres, Johnson said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.