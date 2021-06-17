The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

West Plains blaze scorches 18 vehicles and 3 acres

UPDATED: Thu., June 17, 2021

Firefighters on the West Plains battled a fire that destroyed 18 vehicles Wednesday on a rural parcel. (Spokane County Fire District 10)
From staff reports
Firefighters on the West Plains battled a fire that destroyed 18 vehicles Wednesday.

Crews from six firefighting agencies responded to the blaze that was reported by the property owner of a rural parcel northeast of Jacobs and Wood roads about 11:30 a.m., Spokane County Fire District 10 Chief Ken Johnson said.

By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread to multiple vehicles and brush, and resources had to divide their efforts between dousing vehicles, including recreational ones, and stopping the fire from spreading.

Efforts to stop the fire included use of a helicopter. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the residence on the property. The fire burned about 3 acres, Johnson said.

