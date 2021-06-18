Asphalt spills onto Highway 395 after truck rolls, causing delays for drivers

By Sydney Brown The Spokesman-Review

A trailer spilled liquid asphalt onto Highway 395 Friday, causing delays south of Ritzville, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Ryan Overton, public information officer at WSDOT East, said the maintenance and technical crews were working to clean the crash, but drivers needed to take the shoulder of the highway to avoid it.

Delays of about 10 minutes were expected.

“Any time you go from two lanes to one, with Friday evening traffic, it’s going to take longer,” Overton said. “We just ask people to be patient while we do our cleanup.”

Eastbound drivers taking 395 were can use State Route 26 as a short detour, Overton said. Those going west can take SR 21, which will take them back onto 395.

Washington State Patrol will head the investigation into the crash.

This follows a crash that also occurred on 395 Thursday afternoon involving a semitruck with hydraulic oil that swerved into the median and spilled its contents in the process.