Portland-based Killer Burger expanding to region with new restaurant in Hayden

A popular Portland-based rock ‘n’ roll burger restaurant is expanding to the region with a new location in Hayden.

Killer Burger franchisee Wes Walterman signed a lease for Killer Burger’s first Idaho restaurant at the Prairie Shopping Center at 85 W. Prairie Ave., according to a company release.

“I am thrilled that I have the opportunity to be the first to introduce Idaho to Killer Burger,” Walterman said in a statement. “We all believe in the brand, our burgers and the atmosphere we create at our locations – it’ll be hard for Coeur d’Alene and Hayden not to feel the same way.”

Walterman, along with his wife, Coral, opened Killer Burger’s first franchise location in Happy Valley, Oregon. Prior to becoming franchisees with Killer Burger, the couple founded and sold a party rentals business.

Killer Burger was founded by TJ Southard in 2010. The restaurant’s menu contains a variety of classic and creative burgers, such as the peanut butter pickle bacon burger.

Killer Burger has 13 locations in Oregon and Washington, in addition to the Hayden restaurant. The company is planning to expand throughout the Northwest in the next five years through “strategic franchising efforts.”