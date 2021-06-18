Southwestern Idaho couple wins second large lottery prize

Associated Press

BOISE – A southwestern Idaho couple who won $50,000 playing the Idaho Lottery last spring defied the odds by winning an additional $200,000 this month.

Idaho Lottery officials say Diane Chavez and her husband won the latest prize after purchasing a ticket in Nampa, where they live.

Lottery officials say the chances of winning the $200,000 prize with the Scratch ticket are 1 in 169,208.

The couple isn’t the first double-winner in Idaho. Lottery officials say an Idaho woman in February bought two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from stores in two cities.

Officials put the odds of that happening at 1 in 282.5 million.

Lottery officials said Orlene Peterson of Coeur d’Alene played the Scratch Game to win $300,000 and $200,000.

In January , Lottery officials said, Bryan Moss claimed his sixth large lottery win with a $250,000 prize, the largest he’s won.