Spokane’s latest ‘pillars in our community’ honored with Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition’s Pillar Awards

By Amber D. Dodd Community Journalism Fund

To kick off Spokane’s weekend-long Juneteenth celebration, the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition on Friday hosted The Pillar Awards.

Co-founders Michael Bethely and Alan Jones hosted the event through a YouTube livestream. The half-hour virtual ceremony praised community members for their commitment to empowering and educating Spokane’s African American and greater community.

“Without pillars in our community, the community can’t stand,” Bethely said. “We want to celebrate those pillars by recognizing them through individual, businesses, nonprofit and church and religious organizations.”

Though COVID-19 protocols interrupted the intimacy of in-person events, viewers still swelled with pride. They conveyed their livelihood through an abundance of comments in capital letters and exclamation marks as winners were announced. The coalition threaded original artistic performances into the award celebration, showcasing dance, poetry and music that represents African American culture from local artists. Sign language interpretations for the deaf and hard of hearing were provided.

Reverend Walker Jenkins won the Individual Award to begin the ceremony. Outside of his clergy position, Jenkins assists the Spokane community as one of the founding members of the Spokane Community Against Racism (S.C.A.R.). He is an active member of the city’s local NAACP chapter and the vice president of the Carl Maxey Center.

Later on, the Carl Maxey Center also won the Non-Profit Pillar Award. The coalition cited its commitment to “changing lives by furthering the educational, economic and cultural opportunity for African Americans in Spokane and the greater community.”

Shantell Jackson recited a spoken word piece, “Black Is,” defining the multi-faceted experience of Blackness. Under deep purple light and spacey bass and guitar, singer Jason Garrett Evans sang his song “Fearless,” an R&B composition about partnership and its failing consequence of loneliness.

AJ the Wordsmith incorporated his poetry piece “A Breath of Words” with the message of awareness and empowerment in the face of oppression.

“Every time I take a breath, I wish it wasn’t someone coming after my life,” He said. “I must think twice, as if this is a game we cannot win. We don’t even get a volatile play.”

New Hope Baptist, which began serving the Spokane community after opening in 1957, earned the Pillar award for church and religious organizations. Dennis Mitchell’s Empowerment Seminars were awarded the Pillar award for business. Mitchell began delivering inspiration speeches to pick himself up after his 5-year-old son died in a hit-and-run crash in 1990 . His business inspired the Spokane community during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests and events.

Quindrey, an Eastern Washington Graduate and composer and drummer, conducted a composition piece infused with traditional African drums and jazz . In a fuchsia garment, Mona Martin conveyed art through prophetic dancing in her piece “Black Freedom.”

In addition to the four award categories, the coalition concluded the show by highlighting an individual with longstanding community support through the Heartwood Award. It speaks to the the heartwood of a tree, located in its center as the sturdiest piece. Unwithering, heartwoods help trees stay strong.

“That’s what we define and are looking at when awarding someone in our community,” Bethely said. “Someone that’s been around, that’s helped build the foundation of the African American Spokane community.”

This year, that someone was Denise McKinnon.

“Ms. Denise McKinnon has been a staple in our community through hard work and dedication in the field of education, and also through various organizations in the community through the years,” Jones said of her efforts.

Friday night festivities continued with a showing of ”The Black Panther” in Underhill Park. The weekend celebrations continue Saturday morning with a vaccination clinic and job fair at the Martin Luther King Center at East Central Community Center at 11 a.m.