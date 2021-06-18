Track and field: Gonzaga’s James Mwaura 14th at Olympic trials in 10,000-meters
UPDATED: Fri., June 18, 2021
Gonzaga’s James Mwaura finished 14th in the 10,000-meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Friday in Eugene.
The top three runners will represent the United States in this summer’s Tokyo games.
Mwaura, who needed an appeal to gain entry to the trials, finished in 28 minutes, 11.89 seconds. He led for several laps late in the race before giving up the lead for good at the 7,600-meter mark.
The sophomore from Tacoma bested the trials qualifying standard of 28 minutes in the 10,000 meter run with a time of 27:50.44 on June 9 at the NCAA Championships, where he finished ninth.
Team Nike’s Woody Kincaid won the race in 27:53.62.
Scaroni earns third Paralympic berth
Tekoa, Washington native Susannah Scaroni will compete in her third Paralympic games this summer in Toyko after winning the 5,000-meters at the U.S. Paralympic Trials in Minneapolis.
Scaroni competed in the marathon race at the Rio De Janeiro (7th place) and London (8th place) games in 2016 and 2012 respectively.
Scaroni edged Tatyana McFadden to win the trials. Scaroni finished in 12 minutes, 26.34 seconds, slightly ahead of McFadden’s 12:26.62.
Scaroni was third in the 5,000 at the 2019 World Championships.
The Paralympic games will take place Aug. 24-Sept. 5.
