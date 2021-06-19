Isaac Collins delivers in extra innings, Spokane Indians edge Tri-City Dust Devils

Isaac Collins delivered an RBI single and later scored in the 10th inning and the Spokane Indians edged the Tri-City Dust Devils 2-1 in the fifth of a six-game High-A West series in Pasco on Saturday.

In the 10th inning with free runner AJ Lewis at second, Christopher Navarro reached on a swinging bunt to put runners at the corners. Collins singled up the middle to plate Lewis, but Navarro was thrown out at third.

Aaron Schunk bounced out, moving Collins to third, then Willie MacIver and Michael Toglia walked to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Collins to scamper home with an insurance run for the Indians (18-23).

The Dust Devils (14-26) scored one in the bottom half of the inning on a two-out single by Brandon White, but MacIver threw out White attempting to steal second for the final out.

PJ Poulin earned his second save.

Spokane starter Helcris Olivarez struck out 11 in five innings, allowing two hits and two walks.

Jared Biddy went 1 2/3 scoreless inning of relief with three strikeouts, while Dugan Darnell (1-2) struck out four over 2 1/2 innings to earn the win.

The series concludes Sunday at 6:05 p.m.