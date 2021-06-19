The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 68° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Freeman boys, girls win Northeast A League titles; Liberty girls secure NE2B

UPDATED: Sat., June 19, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington. 

Boys basketball

Freeman 75, Deer Park 62: Cole Clark scored 22 points with three 3-pointers, Taylor Wells added 17 and the Scotties (12-2) defeated the visiting Stags (7-6) in the Northeast A championship game on Saturday. Dawson Youngblood led Deer Park with 23 points.

Newport 61, Lakeside (WA) 59: Micheal Owen scored 18 points with eleven rebounds and the Grizzlies (8-7) defeated the visiting Eagles (5-9) in the Northeast A third-place game. Ben Krogh added 16 points and eleven boards for Newport. Evan Homen led Lakeside with 12 points and Kole Hunsaker had 11.

Medical Lake 50, Riverside 27: Oscar Harris scored 12 points, Ashton Hamilton-Becker added 11 and the Cardinals (7-7) defeated the visiting Rams (3-10) in a Northeast A consolation game on Saturday. Jordan Nortz led Riverside with 12 points.

Girls basketball

Freeman 51, Deer Park 45: Ellis Crowley scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and the Scotties (12-2) defeated the visiting Stags (10-4) in the Northeast A championship game. Sydney McLean added 17 points and four 3-pointers for Freeman. Anavah Fairbanks led Deer Park with 14 points.

Colville 50, Medical Lake 41: McKenna Reggear scored 18 points, Jordan True added 15 and the visiting Indians (6-7) defeated the Cardinals (9-6) in the Northeast A third-place game. Charde Luat and Emma Maxwell led Medical Lake with 11 points apiece.

Liberty 77, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46: Teagan Colvin scored 31 points, Ellie Denny added 20 and the visiting Lancers (10-6) defeated the Broncos (9-5) in the Northeast 2B championship on Saturday. Colvin hit four 3-pointers for Liberty. Dakota Killian led LRS with 15 points and Janaye Wilkie added 11.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports