Prep roundup: Freeman boys, girls win Northeast A League titles; Liberty girls secure NE2B

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

Freeman 75, Deer Park 62: Cole Clark scored 22 points with three 3-pointers, Taylor Wells added 17 and the Scotties (12-2) defeated the visiting Stags (7-6) in the Northeast A championship game on Saturday. Dawson Youngblood led Deer Park with 23 points.

Newport 61, Lakeside (WA) 59: Micheal Owen scored 18 points with eleven rebounds and the Grizzlies (8-7) defeated the visiting Eagles (5-9) in the Northeast A third-place game. Ben Krogh added 16 points and eleven boards for Newport. Evan Homen led Lakeside with 12 points and Kole Hunsaker had 11.

Medical Lake 50, Riverside 27: Oscar Harris scored 12 points, Ashton Hamilton-Becker added 11 and the Cardinals (7-7) defeated the visiting Rams (3-10) in a Northeast A consolation game on Saturday. Jordan Nortz led Riverside with 12 points.

Girls basketball

Freeman 51, Deer Park 45: Ellis Crowley scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and the Scotties (12-2) defeated the visiting Stags (10-4) in the Northeast A championship game. Sydney McLean added 17 points and four 3-pointers for Freeman. Anavah Fairbanks led Deer Park with 14 points.

Colville 50, Medical Lake 41: McKenna Reggear scored 18 points, Jordan True added 15 and the visiting Indians (6-7) defeated the Cardinals (9-6) in the Northeast A third-place game. Charde Luat and Emma Maxwell led Medical Lake with 11 points apiece.

Liberty 77, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46: Teagan Colvin scored 31 points, Ellie Denny added 20 and the visiting Lancers (10-6) defeated the Broncos (9-5) in the Northeast 2B championship on Saturday. Colvin hit four 3-pointers for Liberty. Dakota Killian led LRS with 15 points and Janaye Wilkie added 11.