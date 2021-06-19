Reward grows to $15,000 in Washington wolf poaching case

The reward for information leading to a conviction in a Washington wolf poaching case grew to $15,000 over the course of the week.

A female wolf that had pups earlier this year was illegally killed in Northeast Washington in May, according to a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife investigation announced Monday.

At that time, Conservation Northwest offered a $7,500 reward for information leading to a poaching conviction. Since then, other groups have pitched in an additional $7,500, bringing the total to $15,000.

“This senseless act killed a mother wolf and most likely her pups, and it has destroyed the Wedge pack,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior West Coast wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity in a news release. “Poachers have killed far too many of Washington’s state-endangered wolves without consequence. We urge state officials to take action against those responsible before more wolves meet the same tragic fate.”

Since 2010, 12 wolves have been poached in Washington.

Despite offering rewards and investigating, WDFW has only convicted one person.

Anyone who has information should call WDFW at (360) 902-2928, visit the department’s website and report a violation, or text WDFWTIP to 847411.