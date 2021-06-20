Here’s where kids can get free meals this summer through Spokane Public Schools

Beginning June 28, Spokane Public Schools will offer its Summer Meals Program at 22 sites.

Part of a federally funded nutrition program, summer meals was created to ensure that children in low-income neighborhoods will continue to receive nutritious meals during vacations.

The meals are available to all children 18 and younger, and there is no registration or fee.

To find a location near you, text “food” to 877-877.

Meal serving times and days are subject to change. All sites serve five-day meal kits. July 5 will be observed for the holiday, with no meal service on that day.

The intention of the program is to offer one breakfast and one lunch per child per day. If your child is receiving summer meals elsewhere, the district asks you limit meal pickup to that site alone for each week.

Not all sites operate at the same day and time. Here is the complete list of sites, with dates and times: