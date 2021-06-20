Here’s where kids can get free meals this summer through Spokane Public Schools
Sun., June 20, 2021
Beginning June 28, Spokane Public Schools will offer its Summer Meals Program at 22 sites.
Part of a federally funded nutrition program, summer meals was created to ensure that children in low-income neighborhoods will continue to receive nutritious meals during vacations.
The meals are available to all children 18 and younger, and there is no registration or fee.
To find a location near you, text “food” to 877-877.
Meal serving times and days are subject to change. All sites serve five-day meal kits. July 5 will be observed for the holiday, with no meal service on that day.
The intention of the program is to offer one breakfast and one lunch per child per day. If your child is receiving summer meals elsewhere, the district asks you limit meal pickup to that site alone for each week.
Not all sites operate at the same day and time. Here is the complete list of sites, with dates and times:
- Audubon Elementary, 2020 W. Carlisle Ave., June 29 to Aug. 17, Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Bemiss Elementary, 2323 E. Bridgeport Ave. June 29 to Aug. 19, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Ferris High School, 3020 E. 37th., June 29 to Aug. 19, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Finch Elementary, 3717 N. Milton, June 28 to Aug. 16, Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Grant Elementary, 1300 E. 9th, June 28 to Aug. 16, Mondays 11 a.m. to noon.
- Holmes Elementary, 2600 W. Sharp, June 29 to Aug. 19, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Hutton Elementary, 908 E. 24th Ave., July 1 to Aug. 19, Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Indian Trail Elementary, 4102 W. Woodside Ave., July 1 to Aug. 19, Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Lewis and Clark High School, 521 W. 4th, June 28 to Aug. 20, Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Liberty Aquatic Center, 1300 E. 5th Ave., June 29 to Aug. 20, Tuesdays and Fridays, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Lidgerwood Elementary, 5510 N. Lidgerwood, July 2 to Aug. 20, Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Lincoln Heights Elementary, 3322 E. 22nd, June 30 to Aug. 18, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
- Logan Elementary, 1001 E. Montgomery, June 28 to Aug. 16, Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- North Central High School, 1600 N. Howard, June 28 to Aug. 20, Mondays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Regal Elementary, 2707 E. Rich, June 30 to Aug. 18, Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Rogers High School, 1622 E. Wellesley, June 28 to Aug. 19, Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Roosevelt Elementary, 333 W. 14th Ave., June 30 to Aug. 18, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
- Salk Middle School, 6411 N. Alberta St., June 28 to Aug. 20, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Shadle Park High School, 4327 N. Ash, June 30 to Aug. 18, Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon.
- Sheridan Elementary, 3737 E. Fifth Ave., June 29 to Aug. 17, Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Whitman Elementary, 5400 N. Helena St., June 30 to Aug. 18, Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Witter Aquatic Center, 1300 E. Mission, June 28 to Aug. 18, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
