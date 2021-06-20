Spokane police on-scene of an incident at downtown 7-Eleven on Sunday morning
UPDATED: Sun., June 20, 2021
A heavy Spokane police presence has closed the parking lot of a downtown convenience store Sunday morning.
Several cruisers were on-scene at the 7-Eleven at 177 S. Division St. just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Red and yellow crime tape closed off access to the parking lot and gas pumps. Traffic was moving freely in all directions near the intersection.
Officers on-scene did not immediately provide details on what transpired.
This story is developing and will be updated.
