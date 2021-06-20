The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police on-scene of an incident at downtown 7-Eleven on Sunday morning

UPDATED: Sun., June 20, 2021

Spokane Police on-scene at an incident in the parking lot of the downtown 7-Eleven on Sunday, June 20, 2021.  (Kip Hill/Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

A heavy Spokane police presence has closed the parking lot of a downtown convenience store Sunday morning. 

Several cruisers were on-scene at the 7-Eleven at 177 S. Division St. just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Red and yellow crime tape closed off access to the parking lot and gas pumps. Traffic was moving freely in all directions near the intersection.

Officers on-scene did not immediately provide details on what transpired. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

