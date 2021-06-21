The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police: No one injured in shooting at downtown 7-Eleven

UPDATED: Mon., June 21, 2021

Spokane Police on-scene at an incident in the parking lot of the downtown 7-Eleven on Sunday, June 20, 2021.  (Kip Hill/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

No one was injured when a shooter fired at least 10 rounds Sunday morning at a car in a downtown 7-Eleven parking lot, according to the Spokane Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 10:15 a.m., said Julie Humphreys, Spokane police spokesperson. By the time police arrived both the shooter and the person they were shooting at had left the scene.

Police later contacted the victim who did not have any visible injuries, Humphreys said. No bystanders were hit, but a gas pump was hit, Humphreys said.

Police cordoned off the 7-Eleven at the corner of Division Street and Second Avenue while investigating the incident. Police had not made any arrests in the case as of Monday afternoon.

