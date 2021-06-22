Fire forces closure of North Division Street in Spokane

By Sydney Brown The Spokesman-Review

Parts of North Division Street closed after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The brush fire broke out near East Cleveland Avenue and North Ruby Place around 5 p.m., the Spokane Fire Department said, then spread to some nearby structures.

The fire caused moderate damage to several residences, according to the fire department.

“It moved through the brush here really quickly,” Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said. “The wind just pushed it.”

The fire agency, along with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Washington State Patrol, arrived at the scene and chose to evacuate residents, Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said the fire was fully contained after about an hour and a half, and Division was expected to reopen Tuesday evening.

Ferraro’s restaurant sustained some damage in the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.