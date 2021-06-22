Motorcyclist dies after collision with a car on Sprague Avenue
UPDATED: Tue., June 22, 2021
A motorcyclist died at the hospital with critical injuries following a collision with a car Tuesday.
The motorcyclist had been traveling west on Sprague Avenue when a Subaru crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic and the two collided head-on, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The driver of the car involved, a female in her 30s, went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
The crash occurred mid-morning, causing westbound lanes of Sprague to be closed between University Road and Bowdish Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies consider this an active investigation as of 4 p.m., according to the release.
