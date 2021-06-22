The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 73° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Motorcyclist dies after collision with a car on Sprague Avenue

UPDATED: Tue., June 22, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A motorcyclist died at the hospital with critical injuries following a collision with a car Tuesday.

The motorcyclist had been traveling west on Sprague Avenue when a Subaru crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic and the two collided head-on, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver of the car involved, a female in her 30s, went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police. 

The crash occurred mid-morning, causing westbound lanes of Sprague to be closed between University Road and Bowdish Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies consider this an active investigation as of 4 p.m., according to the release.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety