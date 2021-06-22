Multi-car crash caused pileup on I-90 near Freya/Thor interchange
UPDATED: Tue., June 22, 2021
No one was injured when several cars collided going eastbound on Interstate 90 and caused a multi-vehicle pileup Tuesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Washington State Patrol cleared the collision on the Freya and Thor exits of I-90 and will investigate the cause of the crash, according to WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the crash on Twitter at 3:32 p.m.
The crash took the far left lane of the interstate and caused major delays as cars merged into the two free lanes. The crash took about an hour and a half to clear, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
