The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 74° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Trump tried to enlist Justice Department to stop ‘SNL’ from satirizing him: report

UPDATED: Tue., June 22, 2021

In this June 1, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington. (Patrick Semansky)
In this June 1, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington. (Patrick Semansky)
Nancy Dillon New York Daily News

In early 2019, former president Donald Trump tried to enlist the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission to probe “Saturday Night Live” and other late-night comedy shows to stop their teasing, two sources told the Daily Beast.

One source reportedly involved in such a discussion said that when Trump was informed that the DOJ doesn’t handle such matters, the sitting president expressed disappointment.

“Can something else be done about it?” Trump allegedly asked.

“I’ll look into it,” the source, described as having a legal degree, reportedly responded before telling The Daily Beast that they, in fact, never “looked into it.”

Trump apparently didn’t understand that “SNL” is clearly a satirical show, and satire is not subject to the same “equal time” rules governing certain political speech on TV and radio.

The other source who spoke to The Daily Beast said the president’s inquires about how he might be able to stop “SNL” and other late-night hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel were not taken seriously.

“It was more annoying than alarming, to be honest with you,” the source recalled.

In hindsight, Trump’s alleged requests offer more evidence he had a penchant for trying to use DOJ resources like a “personally retained law firm,” The Daily Beast reported.

As emails from the House Oversight Committee released this month already revealed, Trump also tried to pressure the Justice Department to probe wild election fraud conspiracy theories amid his quest to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Nation/World