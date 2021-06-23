Former Gonzaga star Nigel Williams-Goss signs two-year deal with Real Madrid

Several former Gonzaga Bulldogs have solidified their professional basketball plans for next season.

Nigel Williams-Goss, who led Gonzaga to the 2017 national championship game, has signed a two-year contract with Real Madrid, a storied franchise with 35 Spanish League titles and 10 EuroLeague championships.

Williams-Goss finished last season in Russia with Lokomotiv in the VTB United League. The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 17.1 points, 5.9 assists and connected on 46.3% of his 3-point attempts in 15 games.

Williams-Goss earned second-team AP All-America honors in his lone season at Gonzaga before being drafted by Utah in the second round.

He began his professional career with Partizan in Serbia and then spent the 2018-19 season with Olympiacos in Greece. Williams-Goss played in 10 NBA games with the Jazz and 17 games with the G League Salt Lake City Stars during the 2019-20 season.

Former Zags David Stockton and Angel Nunez are returning to Puerto Rico for a second season with the Guaynabo Mets.

Stockton shot 53% from the field, including 49% on 3-pointers, while averaging 21.1 points and 5.9 assists last season. The 5-11 point guard scored 40 points in a victory over Mayaguez that locked up a playoff berth.

“The players, coaches and organization made it an easy decision when it came to returning,” Stockton said in a team release. “I’m excited to finally meet the fans of Guaynabo.”

Stockton also played in 15 games with the Memphis Hustle in the G League last season. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Nunez averaged 15.3 points and 5.1 boards for Guaynabo. The 6-8 forward saw limited time at Gonzaga in two seasons before transferring to South Florida for his senior year in 2015-16.

Admon Gilder will play his first professional season in Finland. The 6-4 guard has signed a one-year contract with Lahti, which plays in the top league in Finland.

Gilder transferred to Gonzaga after playing three seasons at Texas A&M. The grad transfer averaged 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists as the Zags finished 31-2 in 2020. Gonzaga was expected to be a No. 1 seed but the NCAA Tournament was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elias Harris, who finished a solid four-year career at Gonzaga in 2013, has signed with San-en NeoPhoenix in Japan.

The 6-8 forward began last season with Ludwigsburg in his native Germany before joining Zaragoza in Spain. He shot 61% from the floor and averaged 13.3 points and 4.4 rebounds for Zaragoza.