Knitting Factory announces eight concerts; Allman Betts Band adds two opening acts

The concert calendar continues to expand in town as the Knitting Factory downtown has added eight shows for September, October and November. The eight acts are Casey Donahew, Toadies, Black Label Society, Tyler Rich, Avatar, Yung Gravy, X Ambassadors and Blue October.

Here are the dates, ticket links and Facebook event information for the performances:

Casey Donahew: Sept. 18

Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat: Sept. 30

Black Label Society with Obituary and Prong: Oct. 5

Tyler Rich with Shy Carter: Oct. 8

Avatar with Magic Sword and Tallah: Oct. 14

Yung Gravy: Nov. 7, tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

X Ambassadors with Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen: Nov. 16

Blue October: Nov. 19, tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Allman Betts Band

The Allman Betts Band, who headlines Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sept. 11, has added two opening acts to the show: Marc Ford (marcfordmusic.com/band) and the River Kittens (m.facebook.com/riverkittens).

River Kittens will play as an acoustic duo for 20 minutes to open the evening, followed by a short break, and then Marc Ford will perform a 40-minute set. The Allman Betts Band will close out the night with a 90- to 120-minute set.

Tickets are available at foxtheaterspokane.org.