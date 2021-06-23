Knitting Factory announces eight concerts; Allman Betts Band adds two opening acts
UPDATED: Wed., June 23, 2021
The concert calendar continues to expand in town as the Knitting Factory downtown has added eight shows for September, October and November. The eight acts are Casey Donahew, Toadies, Black Label Society, Tyler Rich, Avatar, Yung Gravy, X Ambassadors and Blue October.
Here are the dates, ticket links and Facebook event information for the performances:
Casey Donahew: Sept. 18
Ticket link: ticketmaster.com/event/1E005AC88AF21DFA
Facebook event: facebook.com/events/871826430069628
Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat: Sept. 30
Ticket link: ticketmaster.com/event/1E005ABA36BB4C37
Facebook event: facebook.com/events/610537773258494
Black Label Society with Obituary and Prong: Oct. 5
Ticket link: ticketmaster.com/event/1E005ABAF3E341A5
Facebook event: facebook.com/events/902710870577880
Tyler Rich with Shy Carter: Oct. 8
Ticket link: ticketmaster.com/event/1E005AC99D711D4B
Facebook event: facebook.com/events/4160717527314909
Avatar with Magic Sword and Tallah: Oct. 14
Ticket link: ticketmaster.com/event/1E005ABA44D74D44
Facebook event: facebook.com/events/405765890537509
Yung Gravy: Nov. 7, tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Ticket link: ticketmaster.com/event/1E005AD18DEC24A6
Facebook event: facebook.com/events/216277106880359
X Ambassadors with Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen: Nov. 16
Ticket link: ticketmaster.com/event/1E005ACA93C221DE
Facebook event: facebook.com/events/4120606164699007
Blue October: Nov. 19, tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Ticket link: ticketmaster.com/event/1E005ACE0F3CCCEB
Facebook event: facebook.com/events/121815050029764
Tickets for all shows are on sale now, unless otherwise noted, at ticketmaster.com and knittingfactory.com.
The Allman Betts Band
The Allman Betts Band, who headlines Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sept. 11, has added two opening acts to the show: Marc Ford (marcfordmusic.com/band) and the River Kittens (m.facebook.com/riverkittens).
River Kittens will play as an acoustic duo for 20 minutes to open the evening, followed by a short break, and then Marc Ford will perform a 40-minute set. The Allman Betts Band will close out the night with a 90- to 120-minute set.
Tickets are available at foxtheaterspokane.org.
