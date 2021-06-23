Little Pine Fire near Priest river burns 320 acres

A wildfire near Priest River grew to more than 320 acres overnight, the Idaho Department of Lands Fire Management said Wednesday morning.

The Little Pine Fire was reported at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and was driven by high winds, which caused spot fires and led to widespread growth. Anjel Tomayka, public information officer with the Idaho Department of Lands, said firefighters have slowed its growth but have not contained it.

“They were able to slow it down,” Tomayko said.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire remained within Idaho Endowment Timberland boundaries and did not threaten any structures or cause any evacuations.

Smoke from the fire was visible in Priest River and Sandpoint, according to IDL. Tomayko said smoke would linger in the area for at least a week.

Fire crews on the ground used dozers and excavators to establish fire lines, and air resources collected water from the Pend Oreille River to drop on the fire. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Tomayko said those recreating on the river needed to look out for firefighting aircraft.

The fire remained 0% contained Wednesday morning with 120 personnel working on it. Tomayko said the fire has not spread outside of Idaho.