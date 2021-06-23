Man arrested after standoff with Spokane police, SWAT team

By Sydney Brown The Spokesman-Review

A SWAT team assisted Spokane police in the arrest of a man after a standoff Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect is 39-year-old Michael Greene, according to the Spokane Police Department‘s social media.

Greene was barricaded in one of the homes on the 300 block of Lacrosse Avenue. Police issued a shelter-in-place for the area.

Around 4 p.m., police arrested Greene for several outstanding federal warrants, putting an end to the standoff.

Police were assisted by both K9 units and a SWAT team.

The subject was taken into custody safely, according to police.