Man arrested after standoff with Spokane police, SWAT team
UPDATED: Wed., June 23, 2021
A SWAT team assisted Spokane police in the arrest of a man after a standoff Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect is 39-year-old Michael Greene, according to the Spokane Police Department‘s social media.
Greene was barricaded in one of the homes on the 300 block of Lacrosse Avenue. Police issued a shelter-in-place for the area.
Around 4 p.m., police arrested Greene for several outstanding federal warrants, putting an end to the standoff.
Police were assisted by both K9 units and a SWAT team.
The subject was taken into custody safely, according to police.
