OL Reign stars Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle named to USWNT Olympic roster

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – OL Reign will be well represented at the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

U.S. Women’s national team coach – and former Reign leader – Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday that forward Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Rose Lavelle are among his 18-player squad. This is the third Olympic appearance for Rapinoe and first for Lavelle.

The duo helped the USWNT win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. The U.S. aims to become the first to win a World Cup championship and Olympic gold in back-to-back tournaments.

“We’ve got a balanced team with many players who can play several positions and that will be valuable as we try to play six games in 17 days in heat and humidity,” Andonovski said in a news release. “Our coaching staff has confidence that any player on the roster can perform when they get their chance.

Reign midfielder Quinn also learned Wednesday they made Canada’s 18-player national team roster. Quinn has made 63 appearances for Canada, helping the country win bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Reign forward Nicole Momiki was named to Japan’s 18-player national team roster earlier this month. The first-time Olympian has made 35 appearances for her national team and scored 14 goals.

Canada and Japan are in Group E and begin their Olympic run against each other on July 21, two days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony, at 3:30 a.m. at Sapporo Dome. The USWNT is in Group G and opens play July 21 against Sweden at 1:30 a.m. at Tokyo Stadium.

Sweden knocked the U.S. out of the Rio Games in penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round.

The Reign (2-3-1) defeated the Chicago Red Stars on Tuesday and host NJ/NY Gotham on Saturday. The club stated the match will be a farewell game for Rapinoe and Lavelle.