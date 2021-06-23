One dead, another injured in lower South Hill shooting

One man is dead and another person is hospitalized following a shooting on Spokane’s lower South Hill early Wednesday .

Commotion could be heard in the background of a 911 call about 4 a.m., said Officer Stephen Anderson, a spokesman for the Spokane Police Department.

Through the commotion, the dispatcher heard someone say they had been shot, Anderson said.

Officers responded to West Seventh Avenue and South Oak Street, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds. One person was in the street and the second was inside a vehicle, Anderson said.

Officers provided first aid but one man was pronounced dead on scene, Anderson said.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone who has information on the incident and has not spoken with law enforcement can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.