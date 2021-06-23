Ryne Nelson dominates on the hill, Hillsboro Hops down Spokane Indians

Ryne Nelson struck out nine over five innings and the Hillsboro Hops beat the visiting Spokane Indians 5-2 in the second game of a six-game High-A West series at Ron Tonkin Field.

It ended a four-game winning streak for the Indians (20-24).

Nelson (4-1) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over five innings.

The Hops (17-25) scored five runs spread over the second and third innings off Spokane starter Will Ethridge. Ethridge gave up five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in four innings. He dropped to 0-2 with a 12.38 earned-run average in two High-A starts.

Leodany Perez drilled a two-run double in the three-run second for Hillsboro. Andy Yerzy and Axel Andueza added RBIs in the third.

Kyle Datres got the Indians on the board in the fifth with his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot. Niko Decolati drove in a run in the sixth with a bases-loaded single, but Willie MacIver was thrown out at home trying to score on the play.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Around the league

Tri-City 5, Everett 4: Kyle Kasser delivered a walk-off single in the 11th inning lifting the Dust Devils (15-28) over the visiting AquaSox (25-17). Adrian Rondon knocked in a pair for T-C while starter Davis Daniel struck out seven over seven shoutout innings.

Eugene 7, Vancouver 5: Ismael Munguia hit a three-run homer in a five-run seventh and the Emeralds (28-15) beat the visiting Canadians (24-20). Tyler Fitzgerald added a solo shot in the fifth inning for Eugene. Sebastian Espino went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the C’s.