10 under $10: June 25-July 1 – Movies in the Park, summer concert series and trivia

1 Movies in the Park and Summer Carnival – 6 p.m. Friday, Sally’s Park, 222 E. Indiana Ave. The Salvation Army is hosting summer movies every Friday night through Aug. 27. This week, the series kicks off with a carnival with bounce houses and games. The family-friendly movie is a surprise, bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch. Movies begin at sundown. Snacks and drinks will be sold, with all proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army’s local youth programs. (509) 325-6810. Admission: FREE

2 Rosethrow at West End Plaza – 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Brick West Brewing Co., 1318 W. First Ave. DJ and dancing. (509) 279-2982 and brickwestbrewingco.com. Admission: FREE

3 Newport Festival – 1-9 p.m. Friday and noon-9 p.m. Saturday, City Park, 1101 W. First St., Newport. Shop more than 100 booths, including blacksmiths, wood-crafted products, jewelry, gourmet food, leatherwork, natural skin care, bonsai artists, home décor, live music, children’s activities and more. (509) 688-7822. Admission: FREE

4 Summer Concert Series at Ruby River Hotel – Fridays and Saturdays, Rose Garden Bistro, 700 N. Division St. Nick Grow will play 7-10 p.m. Friday. And, because of the heatwave, the music will move inside with Son of Brad from 6-9 p.m. in the ballroom. (509) 326-5577. Admission: FREE

5 Virtual Trivia: Medieval Movie Hijinks – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, online. Topics include “The Princess Bride,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and more. Open to adults. Presented by Spokane County Library District, register at scld.org. Admission: FREE

6 Artspiration – 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Garland Business District. Local artists and live music. Also happening Saturday: RattleKan Jam from 11 a.m.-4p.m. Graffiti artists who will be transforming some of the Art Alley walls. Enter the alley from Monroe or Post streets to watch for a $5 suggested donation. info@garlanddistrict.com. Admission: FREE

7 From Here Anniversary Party — 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, From Here, River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. Terrain’s From Here retail shop celebrates two years with music, special giveaways, live demos and opportunities to meet many of the artists who sell out of the shop. (509) 808-2943 or fromherespokane.com. Admission: FREE

8 June Bug Ball — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, Suite E, Ponderay, Idaho. Country Two-Step lessons start at 7 p.m., with dancing from 8-10 p.m. There will be refreshments and door prizes. (208) 263-0271 or ponderayevents.com. Admission: $9 adults; $5 ages 13-18

9 CPC Summer Concert Series – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Colbert Presbyterian Church Pavilion, 4211 E. Colbert Road, Colbert. Colbert Presbyterian Church presents Floating Crowbar and the Kelly Irish Dancers in the first of three summer concerts. Bring your chair, picnic, family and friends and enjoy an evening of live music on the lawn. (509) 435-3415 or http://colbertpres.org. Admission: FREE

10 Kristin Key – 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 10:30 p.m. July 3, Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Musical comic known for her run during season four of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” The $10 tickets are advanced purchase for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 10:30 p.m. July 3, other shows or tickets at the door cost $15-$22. (509) 318-9998 or spokanecomedyclub.com. Admission: $10