128 days after nearly dying skiing, father-daughter duo return to Montana’s backcountry

Just 128 days after nearly dying in the Montana backcountry, Edward Moellmer and his daughter Kelly returned to the scene of disaster on a salvage mission.

On June 14, the duo hiked to Montana’s 7,583-foot Engle Peak looking for ski gear they’d left on the mountain after a two-day ordeal that nearly killed them.

On Feb. 16, the Bonners Ferry residents had planned to ski the mountain’s gentle southwestern slope, earning their turns on a particular foggy and high-avalanche danger day.

Things did not go as planned and Edward ended up falling through a cornice and tumbling 800 feet down the side of a mountain.

Separated, the two spent a long and cold night outside before being rescued the following day.

With the snow melted and the sun out, the return June 14 was a “nice stroll through the woods,” Edward said.

“It all looks so different in the summer,” he said. “You come back and you’re like, ‘Is this the same place?’ ”

Kelly and Ed managed to find Kelly’s skis and most of her ski gear, which was left behind when a helicopter plucked her from the peak.

Ed looked for his lost ski but was unable to locate it. He may go look again when the final pockets of snow have melted out.

Since the accident, the Moellmers have continued to backcountry ski. They’ve also brushed up on their emergency survival skills, particularly building a fire in the snow.

Moellmer said he’s more cautious around ridge lines.

“I’m far enough out from it that the trip up … wasn’t too taxing emotionally,” Moellmer said .