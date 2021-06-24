Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Holmgren makes U.S. U19 roster

Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Holmgren is one of 12 players to make the U.S. U19 World Cup team roster.

Holmgren is one of six players from the 2021 class, joined by six rising collegiate sophomores.

The U.S. team will continue training at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth through Monday before departing for the FIBA U19 World Cup from July 3-11 in Riga, Latvia. Twenty-six players were invited to training camp.

The 7-foot Holmgren is the top-ranked player in the 2021 class and won multiple national prep player of the year awards.

Fellow incoming GU freshman Hunter Sallis and Washington State’s Dishon Jackson were invited to the camp, but were in the first round of cuts.