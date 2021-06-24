What’s Worth Watching: ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ ‘Ice Road,’ ‘Nobody,’ ‘Bo Burnham,’ ‘Bosch,’ ‘Benedict Society’

Featuring a few premieres and a few shows you might’ve missed, this week’s roundup has a little something for everyone.

‘Too Hot to Handle’

Ten new contestants make their way to the “Too Hot to Handle” house in the second season of last year’s breakout reality-TV series available now on Netflix. Under the watchful eye of A.I. host “Lana,” these contestants stand a chance at sharing a cash prize of $100,000.

All they have to do is keep their hands to themselves, reflect and try to form relationships on a deeper level, but these seemingly simple requirements prove surprisingly difficult.

‘The Ice Road’

Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, “The Ice Road” follows big-rig ice trucker Mike (Liam Neeson) as he battles the clock in a desperate attempt to rescue a group of diamond miners from a watery grave. Few people know the dangers of this rescue mission more than Mike and his team, but this drive might just be their last. “The Ice Road” is available on Netflix.

‘Nobody’

After failing to protect his family from a home invasion, Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) feels a long-dormant rage threatening to break through. A nobody by all appearances, Mansell has a secret past and specific set of skills. But after one indignity too many, that past might just come screeching forward into the present. “Nobody” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Bo Burnham: Inside’

After a several-year hiatus from traditional standup, comedian Bo Burnham is returning to the stage in a way of his own invention. A solo project shot over the course of the past year, Burnham’s latest special is part musical, part memoir and a whole lot more than comedy. “Bo Burnham: Inside” is available on Netflix.

‘Bosch’

Based on Michael Connelly’s “City of Bones,” among other novels, “Bosch” follows L.A. police detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he solves a series of grisly crimes all the while struggling to overcome his own past mistakes. The final season of “Bosch” is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

A group of brilliant and uniquely skilled orphans are suddenly thrown into a whole new world as they begin studying at “The Institute.” Summoned by the boarding school’s rather eccentric benefactor, the children find themselves charged with a secret mission of global proportions.

Based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s 2007 children’s series of the same name, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” is available on Disney+.