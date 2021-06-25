Abe Lucas named Preseason Fourth Team All-American; 11 Washington State players named to All-Pac-12 teams

Abraham Lucas didn’t return to Washington State for another season to see how many accolades he could collect as one of the nation’s top returning offensive tackles, but the fifth-year senior might have to brace for them anyway.

Lucas was recently tabbed a preseason fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele, whose widely popular magazine, “Phil Steele’s College Football Preview,” hit stands earlier this week.

Along with his All-America nod, Lucas, who spurned the NFL to play one more collegiate season, was named to Steele’s preseason All-Pac-12 Conference first team along with WSU wide receiver Renard Bell, a sixth-year senior who led the Cougars with 33 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Lucas and Bell were two of 11 total Cougars named to Steele’s preseason all-conference teams.

Running back Max Borghi, another player who declined the option to leave school early for professional football, earned a second-team nod, as did senior offensive lineman Liam Ryan and junior “edge” Brennan Jackson.

Linebacker Jahad Woods, cornerback Jaylen Watson and wide receiver Travell Harris earned third-team mention, while “edge” Ron Stone Jr., safety Daniel Isom and long snapper Simon Samarzich were all included on the fourth team.