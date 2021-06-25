Friday June 25 Weather Forecast

It’s been our big story all week long, getting ready for the heat wave. The National Weather Service upgraded the excessive heat watch to a warning on Thursday, indicating the dangerous heat is imminent.

By the time we get to Tuesday, the temperature recordbook may have to be rewritten! Friday is expected to still be fairly mild, with highs topping out in the low 90s.

But the weekend is when it really heats up, with triple-digits expected Saturday and Ironman Sunday, with the hottest temps holding off until Tuesday, where it could reach 108. It looks like the heat will be here to stay for a while, with triple-digit and no rain, likely all the way through the Fourth of July weekend.