Friday June 25 Weather Forecast
Fri., June 25, 2021
By the time we get to Tuesday, the temperature recordbook may have to be rewritten! Friday is expected to still be fairly mild, with highs topping out in the low 90s.
But the weekend is when it really heats up, with triple-digits expected Saturday and Ironman Sunday, with the hottest temps holding off until Tuesday, where it could reach 108. It looks like the heat will be here to stay for a while, with triple-digit and no rain, likely all the way through the Fourth of July weekend.
