How to keep your pets cool in Spokane’s upcoming heat wave

As much of the west sweats in 100-degree weather, pets and their owners will face their own challenges staying hydrated and cooled.

Charlie Powell, public information officer at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said pet owners should first ensure their pet has access to abundant clean and fresh water.

“Animals will generally take care of themselves if they have access to that free-choice water,” Powell said.

Dogs face high risks of heat stroke for many reasons, Powell said.

With cats and other household pets, as long as the air is circulating in the house, they will often hydrate and regulate themselves, Powell said.

However, birds face their own risks because they are much more vulnerable to smoke inhalation, Powell added.

Thick-haired dogs who also need lots of outdoor exercise will need lots of care and water, Powell said.

For larger dogs, such as retrievers or Labrados, Powell recommended owners bring 2 to 4 gallons of water with them wherever they travel for the sweltering weekend.

Overweight pets also face added danger, as they can suffer heat stroke and exhaustion earlier than average-sized animals, Powell said.

“You have to be aware of heat exhaustion in dogs,” Powell said.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion in dogs often mirror symptoms humans experience, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals .

Owners should watch for pets who tire quickly, are drooling and panting excessively, or show signs of nausea, according to the ASPCA.

Pets who start to suffer from heat stroke need to be cooled off with semicool water, Powell said. The animals could go into shock if they are placed in freezing water or ice.

If the pets are overheating, Powell said owners could bring their pet to the tub and periodically pour the semicool water across their coats and skin.

Animals with flatter faces, like pugs or Persian cats, may have more difficult breathing and should be closely watched during the heat wave, according to the ASPCA.

Also, no animal should be left in a car for any reason, Powell said. It takes less than 90 seconds for a car to become “fatally hot,” he said.

Washington state law makes it a class 2 civil infraction to leave pets in cars during hot weather, and citizens are allowed to break the window of a car if they find an animal locked in it.

“Even if you crack the window, there’s no way you can crack it so far that it reduces the internal temperature of the car,” Powell said. “And even if you did, that dog will definitely try to escape. Even the most well-trained dog ever will try to get out of that heat.”

Pets also face another risk – the sun. Blonde dogs and dogs that have light-colored noses are at particular risk for sunburns, Powell said.

Most dogs can use some sort of human sunscreen, Powell said, but owners should first check with their vet about their specific pet’s needs.