News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police arrest man in relation to Wednesday’s South Hill shooting; victim identified

UPDATED: Fri., June 25, 2021

By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

Spokane police on Friday arrested a person they believe was involved in the Wednesday fatal shooting of a man on the South Hill.

The victim of the shooting was also identified Friday.

Investigators have probable cause to pursue charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault against Brian McGaugh, according to a news release.

Police found McGaugh in a residence in Cheney on Friday and took him into custody without incident, according to the release.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Spokane police responded to a call where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Oak Street.

The medical examiner identified the man who died on-scene as Ty Jordan, 38. The medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide.

The second victim went to the hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

