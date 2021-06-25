Police arrest man in relation to Wednesday’s South Hill shooting; victim identified
UPDATED: Fri., June 25, 2021
Spokane police on Friday arrested a person they believe was involved in the Wednesday fatal shooting of a man on the South Hill.
The victim of the shooting was also identified Friday.
Investigators have probable cause to pursue charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault against Brian McGaugh, according to a news release.
Police found McGaugh in a residence in Cheney on Friday and took him into custody without incident, according to the release.
Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Spokane police responded to a call where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Oak Street.
The medical examiner identified the man who died on-scene as Ty Jordan, 38. The medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide.
The second victim went to the hospital for medical treatment, according to police.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.