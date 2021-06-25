The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Area sports

Track and field: Washington State’s Paul Ryan comes up short in U.S. Olympic trials

UPDATED: Fri., June 25, 2021

Washington State distance runner Paul Ryan, second from right, races in the Oregon Relays on April 23 in Eugene. (Courtesy of Howard Lao/WSU athletics)
From staff reports
Former Washington State distance runner Paul Ryan’s quest to compete in this summer’s Toyko Olympics came up short Friday as he failed to advance in the 1,500-meter semifinals in Eugene.

Ryan, a Moscow, Idaho, native, finished seventh in the second semifinal heat at the U.S. Trials and 18th overall. The top five from each heat, plus the next two fastest times advanced.

Ryan finished in 3 minutes, 44.60 seconds.

Craig Engles had the fastest semifinal time in 3:38.56.

WSU’s Brixey wins appeal, advances to semis

Washington State hurdler Samuel Brixey won an appeal to a false-start ruling and will compete in Saturday’s 110-meter hurdle semifinals.

Brixey was disqualified for the false start, but after review it was deemed that an automated timing mechanism in his starting block failed.

Eastern Washington’s Parker Bowden failed to advance after finishing seventh in his heat with a time of 13.94 seconds.

LC grad Syrotchen sixth in discus

Lewis and Clark grad Josh Syrotchen’s mark of 198 feet, 3 inches earned him a sixth-place finish in the finals of the men’s discus.

Mason Finley (206-11) and Reggie Jagers (205-5) will represent the U.S. in Tokyo.

