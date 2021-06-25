From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob D. Coffman and Paige A. J. Evanoff, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel A. Elliott and Peighton E. Colliver, both of Spokane Valley.

Johnathan L. Toothake and Rachael T. McIntire, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan E. Robbeison, of Aberdeen, S.D., and Ki L. Paw, of Spokane.

Michele L. Byers and Perry Johnson, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Grezhdieru, of Deer Park, and Evelina V. Gritsayuk, of Auburn, Wash.

Christopher W. L. Smith and Kelly L. Carr, both of Cheney.

Steven G. Schovaers and Tabitha L. Sterling, both of Spokane.

Kyle F. McMahon and Alexi D. Montgomery, both of Spokane.

Jacob E. Neidhold, of Spokane Valley, and Sarah C. Dias, of Spokane.

William J. Larsen and Carol J. Casebere, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandy M. Smith and Carlotta K. Maple, both of Elk.

Maksim S. Kuropatkin and Marharyta Ushkanova, both of Spokane.

Thomas J. Groh and Rachel A. Moore, both of Spokane.

Trace A. C. Judkins and Kiley K. Brake, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesse D. Woll and Trinity N. Bergman, both of Spokane.

Thomas B. Brown and Teri A. Bracken, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Catherine Beatty, money claimed owed.

Mikaela Marion v. Braxton Dauenhauer, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Lindsey Moore Russell, et al., v. Maurice McPherson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Collison, Carissa L. and Richard S.

Hale, Jodie L. and Mark A.

Schmautz, Jesse D. and Khrystyne L.

Baxter, Mariah J. and Robert C.

Tuttle, Robert J. and Jessica L.

Newman, Scott C. and Newlun, Ashtin B.

Souza, Clara M. and Gregory L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Erica C. Dougherty, 27; $296.71 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Eric G. Griffith, 39; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Kahleel E. Ellis, 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jesse J. Crewdson, 30; $1,000 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Robert W. Edens, 53; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Tamia A. Kimball, 53; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence and failure to remain at the scene of an accident-unattended vehicle.

John T. Wyckoff, 41; $724 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Robert W. Pace, 58; two days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Alexis E. Haslage-Winzer, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Loreal C. Hogue, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Mitchell D. Morrison, 34; $15 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Daniel J. Cruz, 32; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Brett N. O’Brien, 27; $705 restitution, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Tahomah M. Haskins, 38; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft with intent to resell.

Joseph J. Smith, 36; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Justin R. Burke, 24, 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served,12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Dustin C. Neeson, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge John O. Cooney

Michael C. Damman, 33; 43 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

John H. Williams, 53; 120 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Damian C. Dunigan, Jr., 25; restitution to be determined, 13 months in prison with credit given for 76 days, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Daniel S. Deshields, 27; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Reginald R. S. Fant, 34; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespass building, obstructing an officer, unlawful transit conduct and two counts of second-degree trespass premises.

George H. Garber, 20, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Adrian E. Hammer, 34; 30 days in jail, theft.

Joshua R. Howe, 32; 16 days in jail, reckless driving.

Ruthy Jibon, 27; 364 days in jail, physical control.

Nichole D. M. Marshall, 27; 21 days in jail, theft.