Chemical spill at Boise pool sends 14 to hospital

Associated Press

BOISE – The Boise Police Department says 28 people were sickened when an unidentified chemical was spilled at a popular Boise public pool on Friday afternoon.

Fourteen people were hospitalized after the exposure, but officials said none of the injuries was life-threatening.

Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts said the chemical was “pool-related” and the spill happened at a maintenance building while a commercial truck was filling tanks at the site. Hazardous materials crews were sent to the pool around 1 p.m., and authorities warned people in the neighborhood to “shelter in place” for a few hours because of the risk of respiratory injuries.

About 28 people who were at or near the pool reported symptoms, police said.

Eleven were treated at the scene and 14 were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials were still investigating what chemicals were involved in the spill on Friday evening. Fairmont Pool will remain closed until Monday.

In a tweet, Mayor Lauren McLean said she had been briefed on the spill.

“My thoughts are with those who were treated and I’m grateful there are no life-threatening injuries,” she said.