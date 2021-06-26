Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert lands on cover of 2021 Hoopfest poster
Former Gonzaga star Corey Kispert has added a poster that should fit in nicely in his ever-expanding trophy room.
Kispert was revealed as the centerpiece of the 2021 Hoopfest poster on Saturday as the Spokane Hoopfest Association kicked off the run-up to the event by announcing this year’s poster and ball.
The Edmonds, Washington, native earned a bevy of awards last season as a senior for the Bulldogs. He was named Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year, Associated Press All-America first team and West Coast Conference Player of the Year, among other awards, after scoring 18.6 points per game.
Hoopfest will take place Sept. 11 and 12 in downtown Spokane.
