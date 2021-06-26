Hunter Stovall falls triple shy of cycle, Spokane Indians down Hillsboro Hops

Hunter Stovall went 3 for 5 with two RBIs finishing a triple away from a cycle and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 9-3 in the fifth of a six-game High-A West series at Ron Tonkin Field.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

Stovall doubled in the second, singled in the fourth and hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Michael Toglia had an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run single in a five-run fourth for the Indians (21-26). Christopher Navarro delivered an RBI double in the big inning and Isaac Collins added a two-run triple.

Indians starter Chris McMahon (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Dominic Canzone hit a solo home run, his third of the season, in the sixth for Hillsboro (19-26).

Former Gonzaga hurler Justin Vernia (1-2) allowed five runs on 10 hits and no walks over 3 1/3 innings for the Hops.

The series resumes Sunday at 11:05 a.m.

Around the league

Everett 9, Tri-City 6: Zach DeLoach hit a two-run single in a four-run top of the ninth and the visiting AquaSox (28-17) came back to beat the Dust Devils (15-31). DeLoach finished 2 for 5. Tyler Keenan, Jake Anchia and Cade Marlowe homered for Everett.

Eugene 4, Vancouver 3: Carter Aldrete went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the Emeralds (29-17) beat the visiting Canadians (26-21). Luis De Los Santos had two hits and a pair of RBIs for the C’s.