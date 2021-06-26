Thousands of Palestinians in new protests after death of critic

By Maher Abukhater </p><p>and Sara Lemel Deutsche Presse-Agentur

RAMALLAH, West Bank – Protests erupted for the third day in a row in the West Bank on Saturday, following the death of a prominent critic of the Palestinian Authority.

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated in the cities of Hebron and Ramallah. Thousands of people had also attended the funeral of 44-year-old Nizar Banat the previous day.

Banat died on Thursday near Hebron in the course of a police arrest. The exact reasons for the death have not yet been clarified.

According to the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights, an autopsy revealed that he had suffered massive blows, including to the head and neck. In addition, he had been sprayed in the face with pepper spray.

Security forces said they had a warrant for Banat’s arrest for allegedly violating a Palestinian law against cybercrimes. Among other things, this restricts freedom of expression on social media.

According to Palestinian sources, the new protests on Saturday were mainly attended by members of the Islamist Hisb al-Tahrir (Liberation Party).

On banners, they demanded, among other things, an end to “the crimes of the autonomy authority” of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Demonstrators had also called for an end to the rule of the 85-year-old Abbas at previous protests.

According to media reports, relatives accuse the police of severely mistreating the man during his arrest. Along with the EU representation in the Palestinian Territories, the United States also demanded a comprehensive investigation.

Banat wanted to run in the Palestinian parliamentary elections, which Abbas then canceled. He repeatedly accused the PA of serious human rights violations and corruption and was also arrested several times.

Abbas had justified the postponement of the election planned for May 22, citing a conflict over Jerusalem with Israel. A new date has not yet been set. It would have been the first election in 15 years.

Since the cancellation, there have been reports of tougher action against critics of the autonomous authority.

