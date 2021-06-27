Post Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting at Q’emlin Park

A volley of gunfire damaged two vehicles near the boat ramp at Q’emlin Park and sent a crowd of people running in Post Falls on Saturday evening, police said.

No one was injured by the gunfire, which was reported at 7:22 p.m. Saturday at the park on the south bank of the Spokane River, according to a news release. Q’emlin Park was closed overnight as police investigated but was back open by 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

A man was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police did not identify him in a news release. The gun has been recovered and placed into evidence, police said.

Post Falls Police are asking anyone with information about Saturday night’s shooting to contact Detective Johnson at (208) 773-6348 or email detectives@postfallspolice.com.